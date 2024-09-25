Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
Pakistan: Near-miss attack in Swat during tourism summit

September 25, 2024_ An attack targeted a convoy of ambassadors and representatives from various countries in Swat, Pakistan, while they were visiting...

Pakistan: Near-miss attack in Swat during tourism summit
25 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ An attack targeted a convoy of ambassadors and representatives from various countries in Swat, Pakistan, while they were visiting for the Swat Tourism Summit. The blast killed a policeman, but fortunately there were no injuries among the foreign dignitaries, thus avoiding potential international condemnation. Local authorities have been criticized for not listening to warnings from tribesmen about a possible attack, highlighting a failure in intelligence. The situation in Swat, already known for its instability due to the presence of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), requires urgent attention from the government to prevent further attacks. The news was reported by brecorder.com. Swat is a mountainous region in Pakistan, famous for its natural beauty and for being a major tourist destination.

in Evidenza