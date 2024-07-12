Pakistan: Need for concrete actions against climate change

July 12, 2024_ Pakistan, ranked as the fifth most vulnerable state to climate change, is facing severe environmental consequences, such as widespread heat waves in Sindh province. Despite the adoption of international policies such as the Climate Change Act 2017, the country struggles to implement effective measures. The example of India and Bangladesh, which have adopted smart strategies for adapting and mitigating climate change, could be a model to follow. The need for immediate action is crucial to avoid further damage and protect future generations. Nation.com.pk reports it. Pakistan has the potential to make significant progress, but it must accelerate its efforts to address this crisis.