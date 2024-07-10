Pakistan: Need for urgent action against climate disasters

10 July 2024_ In the face of global warming, Pakistan must change course to combat climate disasters, rising electricity costs and unsustainable building practices. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has declared that the era of global warming is over and that the era of 'global boiling' has begun. Recently, Kuwait announced temporary power outages due to increased energy demand due to extreme heat. In Pakistan, temperatures reached record levels, with Sindh hitting 52.2°C. tribune.com.pk reports it. The country must take systematic measures to prevent, adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change.