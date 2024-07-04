Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Need to address climate change

4 July 2024_ In the face of global warming, Pakistan must change course to combat climate disasters, rising electricity costs and unsustainable...

Pakistan: Need to address climate change
04 luglio 2024 | 13.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

4 July 2024_ In the face of global warming, Pakistan must change course to combat climate disasters, rising electricity costs and unsustainable building practices. The term 'global boiling' was recently validated by the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, who declared that the era of global warming is over and that of 'global boiling' has begun. July 2023 was the hottest month in 120,000 years. In Pakistan, extreme temperatures and flooding have caused severe disruption, with Sindh recording temperatures above 52°C. Nation.com.pk reports it. To address this crisis, Pakistan must take sustainable measures and plan carefully to prevent, adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Need to address address this riscaldamento globale
Vedi anche
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza