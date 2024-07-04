Pakistan: Need to address climate change

4 July 2024_ In the face of global warming, Pakistan must change course to combat climate disasters, rising electricity costs and unsustainable building practices. The term 'global boiling' was recently validated by the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, who declared that the era of global warming is over and that of 'global boiling' has begun. July 2023 was the hottest month in 120,000 years. In Pakistan, extreme temperatures and flooding have caused severe disruption, with Sindh recording temperatures above 52°C. Nation.com.pk reports it. To address this crisis, Pakistan must take sustainable measures and plan carefully to prevent, adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change.