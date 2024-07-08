Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Need to revive trade with India

July 8, 2024_ Regional economic integration is crucial to economic progress, but trade relations between India and Pakistan have been hampered by...

Pakistan: Need to revive trade with India
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 8, 2024_ Regional economic integration is crucial to economic progress, but trade relations between India and Pakistan have been hampered by political tensions. Before August 2019, there was optimism regarding bilateral trade, but circumstances slowed progress. Pradeep Mehta, General Secretary of Consumer Unity & Trust Society, underlined the importance of normalizing trade relations for the benefit of the people of both countries. According to thenews.com.pk, the private sector needs to play a more active role in overcoming barriers to trade. Political commitment is needed to resolve the underlying issues and promote common well-being.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
between India Political commitment been hampered Pakistan
Vedi anche
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza