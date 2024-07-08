Pakistan: Need to revive trade with India

July 8, 2024_ Regional economic integration is crucial to economic progress, but trade relations between India and Pakistan have been hampered by political tensions. Before August 2019, there was optimism regarding bilateral trade, but circumstances slowed progress. Pradeep Mehta, General Secretary of Consumer Unity & Trust Society, underlined the importance of normalizing trade relations for the benefit of the people of both countries. According to thenews.com.pk, the private sector needs to play a more active role in overcoming barriers to trade. Political commitment is needed to resolve the underlying issues and promote common well-being.