Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Negotiations with IMF continue, request for aid from Saudi Arabia

05 September 2024_ Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on external financing are...

05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
05 September 2024_ Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on external financing are about to enter the final stage, with approval of the loan program expected this month. In addition, talks are underway with Saudi Arabia for a deferred payment oil loan and investment in bilateral projects. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the government is working to meet the conditions of the IMF program, hoping that this will be the last such program for Pakistan. This was reported by dawnnews.tv. Currently, Pakistan has requested a loan increase of $1.5 billion from Saudi Arabia, which would be in addition to the existing $5 billion, to address the financing gap required for the IMF bailout package.

