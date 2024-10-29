Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: New Chief Justice Iftikhar Afridi initiates reforms to improve judicial efficiency

October 29, 2024_ Pakistan’s new Chief Justice Iftikhar Afridi has chaired his first Supreme Court meeting to address the backlog of cases and...

Pakistan: New Chief Justice Iftikhar Afridi initiates reforms to improve judicial efficiency
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ Pakistan’s new Chief Justice Iftikhar Afridi has chaired his first Supreme Court meeting to address the backlog of cases and improve the efficiency of the justice system. During the meeting, it was revealed that there are currently 99,191 pending cases, and plans were presented to reduce the backlog through the use of technology and clear standards. The judges discussed various strategies to speed up the resolution of cases and planned further meetings to monitor the progress. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. The proposed reforms aim to ensure faster and more accessible justice for Pakistani citizens, with a special focus on case management at all levels of the justice system.

