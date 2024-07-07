Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: New era of cooperation with China

July 7, 2024_ Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced the beginning of a new era of cooperation with China in the fields of...

07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 7, 2024_ Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced the beginning of a new era of cooperation with China in the fields of artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and energy. This development aims to promote economic progress, regional connectivity and bilateral relations. Sharif stressed the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with China and ensuring continuity of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. It also reviewed progress on sending 1,000 Pakistani students to China to study artificial intelligence. Pakistan Today reports it. This initiative represents a significant step towards strengthening educational and technological ties between the two countries.

