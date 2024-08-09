08 August 2024_ Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has welcomed the change of government in Bangladesh, calling it an opportunity to usher in a new era of good relations between the two countries. His remarks came after Nobel Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the interim head of government, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after a month of violence. Asif stressed the importance of overcoming past tensions and building a positive relationship with Bangladesh, also highlighting India's influence during Hasina's rule. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. The change of government in Bangladesh is a crucial moment for regional relations, given the context of political and social instability that has characterized the country.