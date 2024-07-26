Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
Pakistan: New firewall system causes slowdowns on social media

July 26, 2024_ The Ministry of Information Technology announced that testing of a new firewall system has resulted in a significant slowdown of...

Pakistan: New firewall system causes slowdowns on social media
26 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
July 26, 2024_ The Ministry of Information Technology announced that testing of a new firewall system has resulted in a significant slowdown of social networks across Pakistan. This system is part of a larger effort to control and monitor online content, and the Ministry said the slowdown is temporary and necessary to optimize the system. Although disruptions in social media services are causing frustration among users, the Ministry has assured that the situation will improve once testing is completed and the firewall is fully operational. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The new firewall is expected to improve cybersecurity and prevent access to harmful content.

