Pakistan: New Gwadar International Airport inaugurated

October 15, 2024_ The prime ministers of Pakistan and China on Monday inaugurated the new Gwadar International Airport, a key project for the economic development of the region. The airport is a major step forward in improving connectivity between China and the people of Balochistan, a province of Pakistan. The project is part of a broader plan for Chinese investment in the country, aimed at boosting trade and tourism opportunities. The event marks a significant moment in cooperation between the two countries, underscoring the strategic importance of Gwadar, Pakistan Today reported. The Gwadar Port is a key hub for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which aims to connect China with the Middle East and beyond.