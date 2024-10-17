Pakistan: New IMF loan of $7 billion amid economic reforms

October 17, 2024_ The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $7 billion loan for Pakistan to implement significant economic reforms. This loan follows an earlier $3 billion deal and marks the 25th time Pakistan has approached the IMF for a financial bailout. The reforms sought include the inclusion of currently untaxed sectors in the tax regime and the abolition of Special Economic Zones by 2035. The news was reported by dawn.com, highlighting the political and structural challenges Pakistan faces in ensuring economic stability. The loan will be spread over three years and will be subject to periodic reviews, with a focus also on support from international partners such as the World Bank and China.