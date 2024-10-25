Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: New project for women leadership with the support of the European Union and Italy
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
25 October 2024_ During the 17th Annual Rural Women Leadership Conference, the European Union Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Rina Kivunja, announced a new €4 million project to promote gender equality and women's political leadership in Pakistan. The project aims to develop various leadership skills, with the support of the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Marlena Armellini, who shared the challenges faced by women in her countries. The women leaders present expressed their appreciation for the initiative, highlighting the importance of addressing harassment in the workplace. The news was reported by dunya.com.pk, highlighting the international commitment to the advancement of women in Pakistan. This project represents a significant step towards women's empowerment, with Italy and the European Union at the forefront of supporting Pakistani women.

Tag
Pakistan Italia leadership women's political leadership in Pakistan
