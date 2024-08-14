Pakistan: New Visa Policy to Attract Foreign Tourists and Investments

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ The Pakistani government has announced a new visa policy that will come into effect tonight, aiming to simplify the visa process for citizens of 126 countries. Residents of these countries will be able to obtain visas in just 10 minutes by filling out an online form with 30 questions, valid for three months and easily renewable. In addition, citizens of Gulf countries will be given visas on arrival, while facilitations will be provided for pilgrims, in order to promote religious tourism. The news was reported by dunyanews.tv, highlighting the government's intention to enhance the tourism potential of Pakistan, known for its green valleys, deserts and breathtaking landscapes.

in Evidenza