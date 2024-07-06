Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: No obstacle to convene All Party Conference

July 6, 2024_ Prime Ministerial Coordinator Rana Mubashir Awan Khan said on Friday that there are no obstacles to convening an All-Party Conference...

06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 6, 2024_ Prime Ministerial Coordinator Rana Mubashir Awan Khan said on Friday that there are no obstacles to convening an All-Party Conference (APC). During a press conference, he explained that the APC was convened to avoid chaos and divisions regarding the new counter-terrorism operation by uniting the political and military leadership. The inclusion of former rivals and political parties in the APC will strengthen efforts to address national concerns. Khan expressed confidence that the APC will provide a platform to build consensus on the operation and related issues. Pakistan Today reports it. The conference aims to create a united front to address the challenges of terrorism in the country.

in Evidenza