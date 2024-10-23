Pakistan: Nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi sent to PM

October 23, 2024_ The nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice has been sent to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with a two-thirds majority. The Defence Minister said that two-thirds of the members of the committee voted in favour of Afridi after a very positive discussion. The special committee is composed of eight members of the National Assembly and four senators, nominated by parliamentary leaders based on their strength in Parliament. The nomination of Afridi is a significant step in the Pakistani judiciary, as reported by Pakistan Today. He is a key figure in the Pakistani judiciary, responsible for supervising the courts and ensuring the application of the law. The committee is tasked with ensuring that appointments are made in a fair and transparent manner, reflecting the political diversity of the country.