Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi sent to PM

October 23, 2024_ The nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice has been sent to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with a two-thirds...

Pakistan: Nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi sent to PM
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ The nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice has been sent to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with a two-thirds majority. The Defence Minister said that two-thirds of the members of the committee voted in favour of Afridi after a very positive discussion. The special committee is composed of eight members of the National Assembly and four senators, nominated by parliamentary leaders based on their strength in Parliament. The nomination of Afridi is a significant step in the Pakistani judiciary, as reported by Pakistan Today. He is a key figure in the Pakistani judiciary, responsible for supervising the courts and ensuring the application of the law. The committee is tasked with ensuring that appointments are made in a fair and transparent manner, reflecting the political diversity of the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the nomination of nomination as Chief Justice has the Pakistani judiciary
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza