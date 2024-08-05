Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Notice for Pakistani students in Bangladesh due to violent protests

04 August 2024_ The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka urged Pakistani students to stay indoors and avoid the recent anti-government protests in...

Pakistan: Notice for Pakistani students in Bangladesh due to violent protests
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 August 2024_ The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka urged Pakistani students to stay indoors and avoid the recent anti-government protests in Bangladesh, which left dozens dead and hundreds injured. The demonstrations, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have led to a nationwide curfew and a shutdown of internet services. Around a third of Pakistani students in Bangladesh have already returned home, while others have taken refuge in the High Commission. The situation is being monitored closely by the Pakistani authorities, who are in contact with citizens and students. The news is reported by dailypakistan.com.pk. The protests in Bangladesh pose a significant challenge to Hasina's government, which is accused of using excessive force against protesters.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
