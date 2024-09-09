Pakistan: Nwakolor Café inaugurated in Karachi with the presence of the Consul General of Italy

September 08, 2024_ The Consul General of Italy in Karachi, Danilo Giordani, inaugurated Nwakolor Café, a new venue that promises a unique gastronomic experience. The event, which saw the participation of personalities from the world of art and architecture, celebrated Italian creativity through innovative design and culinary delights. The café, a collaboration between Nasser Khan and Zil Huma, offers high-quality coffee and gourmet snacks, in an environment decorated with works of art and golden details. The news was reported by urdupoint.com. This event underlines the importance of cultural cooperation between Italy and Pakistan, highlighting the Italian contribution in the restaurant and art sectors.