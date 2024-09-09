Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Nwakolor Café inaugurated in Karachi with the presence of the Consul General of Italy

September 08, 2024_ The Consul General of Italy in Karachi, Danilo Giordani, inaugurated Nwakolor Café, a new venue that promises a unique...

Pakistan: Nwakolor Café inaugurated in Karachi with the presence of the Consul General of Italy
09 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 08, 2024_ The Consul General of Italy in Karachi, Danilo Giordani, inaugurated Nwakolor Café, a new venue that promises a unique gastronomic experience. The event, which saw the participation of personalities from the world of art and architecture, celebrated Italian creativity through innovative design and culinary delights. The café, a collaboration between Nasser Khan and Zil Huma, offers high-quality coffee and gourmet snacks, in an environment decorated with works of art and golden details. The news was reported by urdupoint.com. This event underlines the importance of cultural cooperation between Italy and Pakistan, highlighting the Italian contribution in the restaurant and art sectors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
gourmet snacks This event underlines Karachi offers high quality coffee
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza