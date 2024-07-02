Pakistan: Official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Tajikistan

July 1, 2024_ At the invitation of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Dushanbe starting tomorrow. During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with President Emomali Rahmon, Majlisi Namoyandagon Chairman of the Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda. The discussions will focus on areas of common interest to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy, as well as cooperation on multilateral issues. Agreements and memorandums of understanding in various areas of cooperation will be signed during the visit. Pakistan Today reports it. The visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan.