03 October 2024_ Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has announced that the Excise Department will start issuing premium and personalized number plates online from tomorrow, October 4, 2024. The proceeds from this initiative will go towards building homes for flood victims, in line with the vision of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to build 2.1 million homes for the affected. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Memon highlighted the importance of this initiative and called on philanthropists to actively participate. This was reported by brecorder.com. The PPP is a prominent political party in Pakistan, founded by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and has historically advocated for rights and social justice in the country.