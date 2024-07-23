Pakistan: Operation announced against 'illegal political mafia'

23 July 2024_ The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Owais, has announced a massive operation against an 'illegal political mafia' compromising the ongoing counter-terrorism operation. During a press conference in Rawalpindi, he stressed that the operation is not aimed at any specific political group, but to strengthen efforts against the ongoing threat. It revealed that 22,410 intelligence-based operations were conducted during the year, neutralizing over 17,212 militants. He also mentioned the possible repercussions of the government's Azm-e-Istekham (Resolution for Stability) campaign. Pakistan Today reports it. Lieutenant General Sharif concluded by underlining the importance of public support to strengthen the National Action Plan.