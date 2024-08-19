Pakistan: Opportunities for Textile Sector from Bangladesh Crisis

August 19, 2024_ Pakistani textile manufacturers are optimistic about a 20 percent increase in business next year, following the industry’s struggles in Bangladesh. Western companies, looking for alternatives to diversify their supply chains, are showing interest in Pakistan, where manufacturers are operating with 30-40 percent spare capacity. However, industry experts warn that the government must act quickly to capitalize on this opportunity by reducing energy costs and restoring tax incentives. The source of this information is dawn.com. The situation in Bangladesh, marked by shipment delays and order cancellations, could lead to a significant shift of orders to Pakistan, if the country is able to adequately respond to the market needs.