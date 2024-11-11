Pakistan: Over 140,000 displaced people in Sindh face unbearable conditions after floods

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ More than 140,000 people displaced by floods in Sindh, Pakistan, are living in unsustainable conditions, sleeping in tents and struggling to get one meal a day. Amnesty International has reported that 500,000 acres of farmland in the province are still flooded, increasing the risk of hunger and disease. The situation is exacerbated by crushing debt, as many farmers have taken out loans for fertilizer to grow their now-flooded fields. The ongoing COP29 conference in Baku, where world leaders are gathering to discuss climate change, presents a crucial opportunity to address these challenges, as reported by dawn.com. Pakistan, which has launched an ambitious National Adaptation Plan, must address the need for climate finance to tackle the ongoing climate crisis.

