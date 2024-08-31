Pakistan: Pakistan-Bangladesh contacts reopen after years of tension

August 31, 2024_ Pakistan and Bangladesh have established a high-level contact, rekindling hopes for an improvement in bilateral relations, which were at an all-time low during the rule of Sheikh Hasina. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to the Bangladeshi government’s chief advisor, Professor Muhammad Yunus, over the phone, expressing his desire to improve ties between the two countries. This is the first high-level contact in years, as former PM Hasina had consistently rejected Islamabad’s overtures. Both leaders agreed on the importance of regional cooperation for the advancement of the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh, tribune.com.pk reported. The political situation in Bangladesh is evolving following the recent exit of Sheikh Hasina, who ruled for 15 years, and this could present an opportunity for rapprochement between the two countries.