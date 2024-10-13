Pakistan: Pakistan Business Forum calls for postponement of PTI protest

October 12, 2024_ Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to postpone the protest scheduled for October 15 at D-Chowk, in view of the presence of international delegates in the capital. PBF Chairman Khawaja Mehboobur Rehman has stressed the importance of maintaining a calm environment during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is scheduled to take place from October 15 to 17, 2024. Rehman stressed that the success of the summit is crucial for Pakistan’s economic stability and its diplomatic relations. He urged PTI to support this significant event rather than proceed with the protest. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The SCO summit is an important opportunity for members to address regional and international challenges while strengthening trade relations among member states.