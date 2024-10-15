Pakistan: Pakistan, China sign agreement to strengthen economic cooperation

October 15, 2024_ Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance their cooperation in various fields, including economy, trade and investment. This...
October 15, 2024_ Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance their cooperation in various fields, including economy, trade and investment. This agreement aims to further strengthen the ties between the two countries, which have a long-standing strategic alliance. The two nations also discussed opportunities to enhance trade relations and attract mutual investment. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. This development underscores the importance of the partnership between Pakistan and China, which extends to infrastructure projects and economic development initiatives.