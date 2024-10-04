Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Pakistan-Malaysia trade deals to strengthen economic ties

October 04, 2024_ The business communities of Pakistan and Malaysia have signed four Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) to promote trade relations...

04 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
October 04, 2024_ The business communities of Pakistan and Malaysia have signed four Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) to promote trade relations between the two countries. Among the agreements, Fauji Meat Limited and NSK have signed a letter of intent for a meat distribution partnership, while Gobi VC Investment Fund has committed $300,000 to support Pakistani startups. Additionally, SNA Equity has invested $5 million in Gamalux Pakistan, aiming to reach a total investment of $15 million by 2026. These agreements are a significant step towards strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and Malaysia, as reported by Pakistan Today. Malaysia is a Southeast Asian country known for its growing economy and trade relations with Pakistan, which is a major trading partner in the region.

