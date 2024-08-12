Pakistan: Pakistani economy towards positive turning point despite political challenges

August 12, 2024_ Despite political challenges and government inefficiencies, Pakistan’s economy is on track to reach a positive turning point, with long-term growth prospects. Experts predict that the country can capitalize on its demographic dividend through four key factors: electricity generation, stabilizing fertility, increasing literacy, and sufficient household savings. Pakistan has already achieved the first goal and is expected to achieve the other two by 2030, regardless of government actions. The source of this information is pakistantoday.com.pk. If Pakistan can maintain this trajectory, it could become a middle-income country within the next three decades, despite persistent political challenges.