Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Pakistani Embassy in Rome creates obstacles for students seeking scholarships

September 23, 2024_ The Pakistani Embassy in Rome has announced that it will not certify documents for students awaiting visas in Pakistan, creating...

Pakistan: Pakistani Embassy in Rome creates obstacles for students seeking scholarships
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ The Pakistani Embassy in Rome has announced that it will not certify documents for students awaiting visas in Pakistan, creating difficulties for those wishing to enroll in Italian universities. The decision, communicated via social media, has raised concerns among students, as Italian universities require certified documents for scholarship applications. Students must now send their documents to someone already in Italy, increasing the risk of missing out on study opportunities. The news was reported by nation.com.pk, highlighting the need for action by Pakistani authorities to facilitate access to higher education in Italy. The situation highlights the bureaucratic challenges that Pakistani students face in realizing their academic dreams in a country known for its educational excellence.

