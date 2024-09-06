Pakistan: Pakistani Embassy in Rome Would Create Obstacles for Students Seeking Scholarships in Italy

September 5, 2024_ The Pakistani embassy in Rome has announced that it will not certify the documents required for scholarships for students who are still in Pakistan, creating significant difficulties for those who wish to study in Italy. Only students who are already in Italy will be able to submit their documents in person, which has raised concerns among applicants awaiting visas. Italian universities require the embassy to certify documents in order to accept scholarship applications, and without it, many students risk losing out on educational opportunities. The news was reported by pakistantoday.com.pk, highlighting the need for intervention by Pakistani authorities to facilitate access to higher education in Italy for young students.