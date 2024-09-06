Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Pakistani Embassy in Rome Would Create Obstacles for Students Seeking Scholarships in Italy

September 5, 2024_ The Pakistani embassy in Rome has announced that it will not certify the documents required for scholarships for students who are...

Pakistan: Pakistani Embassy in Rome Would Create Obstacles for Students Seeking Scholarships in Italy
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 5, 2024_ The Pakistani embassy in Rome has announced that it will not certify the documents required for scholarships for students who are still in Pakistan, creating significant difficulties for those who wish to study in Italy. Only students who are already in Italy will be able to submit their documents in person, which has raised concerns among applicants awaiting visas. Italian universities require the embassy to certify documents in order to accept scholarship applications, and without it, many students risk losing out on educational opportunities. The news was reported by pakistantoday.com.pk, highlighting the need for intervention by Pakistani authorities to facilitate access to higher education in Italy for young students.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pakistani authorities without it announced that it Pakistan
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza