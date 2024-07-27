Pakistan: Pakistani students in Bangladesh face violent unrest and food shortages

July 27, 2024_ A group of Pakistani students in Dhaka, Bangladesh, are experiencing a critical situation due to violent unrest and a curfew imposed after protests against the quota system for hiring in the civil service. Many students have been forced to take refuge in safe places, but those who remain face serious food shortages and difficulties communicating with their families. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reassured that the students have been moved to safe locations, but some complain that they have not received help. The situation is further complicated by the lack of access to cash and food, as dawn.com reported. Pakistani students in Bangladesh, especially those studying medicine, are calling for urgent intervention from the government in Islamabad to ensure their safety.