Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Pakistani Students Waiting for Visas Struggle for Scholarships in Italy

01 September 2024_ The Pakistani embassy in Rome has announced that it will not certify the scholarship documents of Pakistani students still in...

01 September 2024_ The Pakistani embassy in Rome has announced that it will not certify the scholarship documents of Pakistani students still in Pakistan, creating concern among those awaiting visas. Only students already in Italy will be able to submit documents in person, while Italian universities require attestations for scholarship applications. This situation could jeopardize the opportunities of many eligible students, forcing them to send documents through third parties. Pakistani authorities and the ambassador in Rome are urged to review this decision to support the education of the youth, dawn.com reported. It is essential that students can focus on their education without bureaucratic hurdles.

