07 August 2023_ Pakistan's Parliament has passed a law preventing independent lawmakers from joining a party after elections, despite strong protests from the opposition. The measure, known as the 'Elections (Second Amendment) Act, 2023', has been tabled in the National Assembly and is being interpreted as a strategy to thwart a Supreme Court ruling. Political analysts see this law as an attempt to prevent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from becoming the dominant party again. During the discussion, clashes occurred between PTI and PML-N senators, highlighting ongoing political tensions. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. The law is seen as a significant step in the political context of Pakistan, where the PTI, led by Imran Khan, played a central role in recent elections.