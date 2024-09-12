Pakistan: Parliamentary committee formed after PTI members' arrests

September 12, 2024_ Following the overnight arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members inside the Parliament, a motion to form a 16-member committee to address parliamentary issues was unanimously adopted. The committee, proposed by Information Minister Atta Tarar, will include representatives from both the majority and opposition to discuss and propose recommendations. The Speaker of the National Assembly has invited PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar to a meeting to kick-start the committee's work. The source of this news is brecorder.com. Recent events have raised concerns about the security and integrity of Pakistan's Parliament, with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif condemning the police entry into Parliament as a violation of its sanctity.