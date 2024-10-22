Pakistan: Parliamentary committee formed to nominate new Chief Justice

October 21, 2024_ A special parliamentary committee has been set up to oversee the appointment of Pakistan's next Chief Justice, following the 26th constitutional amendment. This new procedure aims to ensure greater transparency and accountability in the selection process. The committee will be tasked with reviewing applications and recommending the most suitable candidate for the role of the country's top judge. This was reported by ARY News. The Chief Justice is a key figure in Pakistan's judiciary, responsible for supervising the courts and ensuring the law is enforced.