Pakistan: Parliamentary discussion on the Supreme Court decision for reserved seats in Punjab

July 15, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is considering convening sessions of the Senate and National Assembly to discuss the Supreme Court's recent decision on reserved seats for the Punjab Assembly. Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has already briefed the Prime Minister on the issue and the strategy to be adopted. The PML-N meeting, chaired by Nawaz Sharif, will also address this issue today. The Supreme Court's decision sparked significant debate within the government. Pakistan Today reports it. The parliamentary discussion could have important implications for the politics of Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province.