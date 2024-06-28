Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Pakistan: Parliament's response to the US resolution

28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
June 28, 2024_ Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, announced that Parliament will respond to the resolution of the US House of Representatives. Dar stressed the importance of showing national sovereignty and unity in response to US criticism of Pakistan's elections. The Pakistani government has prepared a draft resolution which will be discussed after the budget procedures. The US resolution called for an independent investigation into alleged election interference in Pakistan. Thenews.com.pk reports it. Dar also mentioned Pakistan's commitment to international issues such as Palestine and Kashmir, and discussed the country's economic foreign policy.

