Pakistan: Passports of 23 Pakistanis Abroad Revoked for Attack on Ex-CJP

November 10, 2024_ Pakistan’s Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has placed the passports of 23 overseas Pakistanis on the Passport Control List (PCL) due to their alleged involvement in the attack on former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s vehicle. The passports have been officially revoked as part of an ongoing investigation. This action underscores the Pakistani authorities’ commitment to prosecuting those responsible for acts of violence against public figures. Qazi Faez Isa is a prominent Pakistani jurist and former Chief Justice, and his safety is of paramount importance to the country’s legal institutions. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, highlighting the security measures taken in response to threats against high-profile personalities.