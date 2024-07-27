Pakistan: Peaceful protests in Sindh for the release of Imran Khan and constitutional rights

27 July 2024_ In several cities of Sindh, the Pakistan Constitution Protection Movement Alliance has called peaceful protests to demand the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Imran Khan, and for freedom of justice, against increase in inflation. Demonstrations were held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana, but over 50 activists of PTI and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) were arrested by the police. Haleem Adil Sheikh, president of PTI Sindh, denounced the police actions, saying the region is under a martial law-like regime. The protests will continue until Imran Khan and other PTI leaders are released, as reported by tribune.com.pk. The PTI is Pakistan's main political party, with significant representation in the national and provincial assemblies.