Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Peaceful protests in Sindh for the release of Imran Khan and constitutional rights

27 July 2024_ In several cities of Sindh, the Pakistan Constitution Protection Movement Alliance has called peaceful protests to demand the release...

Pakistan: Peaceful protests in Sindh for the release of Imran Khan and constitutional rights
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ In several cities of Sindh, the Pakistan Constitution Protection Movement Alliance has called peaceful protests to demand the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Imran Khan, and for freedom of justice, against increase in inflation. Demonstrations were held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana, but over 50 activists of PTI and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) were arrested by the police. Haleem Adil Sheikh, president of PTI Sindh, denounced the police actions, saying the region is under a martial law-like regime. The protests will continue until Imran Khan and other PTI leaders are released, as reported by tribune.com.pk. The PTI is Pakistan's main political party, with significant representation in the national and provincial assemblies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tests in Sindh other PTI leaders Pakistan's main political party Sind
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza