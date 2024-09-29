Pakistan: Plane crash in North Waziristan, six dead including three Russian pilots

September 29, 2024_ A Mari Petroleum helicopter crashed in North Waziristan, killing six people, including three Russian pilots. The crash occurred while the helicopter was on its way to Shewa Block to transport field engineers. Eight passengers were injured and were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu for medical treatment. Mari Petroleum has launched an investigation into the incident and has temporarily suspended the flight operations of its helicopters. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. Mari Petroleum is one of the major oil and gas exploration and production companies in Pakistan.