Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Plane crash in North Waziristan, six dead including three Russian pilots

September 29, 2024_ A Mari Petroleum helicopter crashed in North Waziristan, killing six people, including three Russian pilots. The crash occurred...

Pakistan: Plane crash in North Waziristan, six dead including three Russian pilots
29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ A Mari Petroleum helicopter crashed in North Waziristan, killing six people, including three Russian pilots. The crash occurred while the helicopter was on its way to Shewa Block to transport field engineers. Eight passengers were injured and were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu for medical treatment. Mari Petroleum has launched an investigation into the incident and has temporarily suspended the flight operations of its helicopters. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. Mari Petroleum is one of the major oil and gas exploration and production companies in Pakistan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the crash occurred Plane crash gas exploration and production companies crash
Vedi anche
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza