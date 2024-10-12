Pakistan: PM announces support measures for Islamabad police

October 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the Islamabad Police for foiling a plot by a fanatical group and announced a salary hike for the police. At an event honoring the police, he extended Shuhada package to the families of 44 police officers killed in the line of duty and promised to complete a police hospital. Sharif also ordered the recruitment of new police officers on merit basis to address the shortage of personnel, thenews.com.pk reported. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of police reform and support from the federal government to improve the efficiency of the security forces in Pakistan.