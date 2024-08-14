Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: PM honours Arshad Nadeem with awards and recognitions

August 14, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz on the...

Pakistan: PM honours Arshad Nadeem with awards and recognitions
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz on the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. At a ceremony, Sharif also promised a prize of Rs150 million for Nadeem and Rs10 million for his coach, Salman Butt, besides presenting a fund of Rs100 million to support retired athletes. Additionally, the government has planned to set up the Arshad Nadeem High-Performance Academy to prepare athletes for the 2028 Olympics. Nadeem expressed gratitude for the support received and shared his determination to achieve more in the future, Pakistan Today reported. The ceremony was attended by family members and well-wishers, underlining the importance of government support for elite athletes in Pakistan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will Pakistan Today reported gold oro
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza