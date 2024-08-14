Pakistan: PM honours Arshad Nadeem with awards and recognitions

August 14, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz on the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. At a ceremony, Sharif also promised a prize of Rs150 million for Nadeem and Rs10 million for his coach, Salman Butt, besides presenting a fund of Rs100 million to support retired athletes. Additionally, the government has planned to set up the Arshad Nadeem High-Performance Academy to prepare athletes for the 2028 Olympics. Nadeem expressed gratitude for the support received and shared his determination to achieve more in the future, Pakistan Today reported. The ceremony was attended by family members and well-wishers, underlining the importance of government support for elite athletes in Pakistan.