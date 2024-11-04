Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
Pakistan: PM invites British investors to explore business opportunities

04 November 2024_ Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has urged investors from the United Kingdom to consider investment opportunities in Pakistan,...

Pakistan: PM invites British investors to explore business opportunities
04 novembre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
04 November 2024_ Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has urged investors from the United Kingdom to consider investment opportunities in Pakistan, highlighting the country’s potential for fruitful business ventures. In a meeting, the PM highlighted the government’s efforts to promote optimal facilities for the business community through the Special Investment Facilitation Council. This initiative aims to create an enabling environment for investors by facilitating access to resources and support. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The Special Investment Facilitation Council is a government body that works to attract foreign investment and improve the business climate in Pakistan.

