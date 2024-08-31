Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: PM Sets $60 Billion Export Target

August 31, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced an ambitious target of increasing Pakistan’s exports to $60 billion in the next three...

Pakistan: PM Sets $60 Billion Export Target
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced an ambitious target of increasing Pakistan’s exports to $60 billion in the next three years. Speaking at a meeting of the National Export Development Board, he promised to address exporters’ concerns and chair meetings every six weeks. He also directed the Ministry of Commerce to finalize proposals to improve exports, involving representatives of key sectors, and asked the Ministry of Food Security to work with provinces to increase exports of agricultural products. Despite the promises, the export sector, especially the textile industry, is facing severe difficulties and there has been no tangible progress, pakobserver.net reported. If the government is serious about achieving this target, it will have to take concrete measures to reduce production costs and support the industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Billion export target target esportazione export
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza