Pakistan: PM Sets $60 Billion Export Target

August 31, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced an ambitious target of increasing Pakistan’s exports to $60 billion in the next three years. Speaking at a meeting of the National Export Development Board, he promised to address exporters’ concerns and chair meetings every six weeks. He also directed the Ministry of Commerce to finalize proposals to improve exports, involving representatives of key sectors, and asked the Ministry of Food Security to work with provinces to increase exports of agricultural products. Despite the promises, the export sector, especially the textile industry, is facing severe difficulties and there has been no tangible progress, pakobserver.net reported. If the government is serious about achieving this target, it will have to take concrete measures to reduce production costs and support the industry.