Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif announces conversion of 28,000 wells to solar energy in Balochistan

July 9, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced an initiative to convert 28,000 wells in Balochistan to solar energy, at an estimated cost of...

Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif announces conversion of 28,000 wells to solar energy in Balochistan
09 luglio 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 9, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced an initiative to convert 28,000 wells in Balochistan to solar energy, at an estimated cost of Rs 55.8 billion. The project, which will be completed within three months, aims to significantly reduce agricultural fuel costs in the province. The federal government has allocated R50 billion for the project, with 40% of the funds coming from the federal government and 30% from the provincial government. Shehbaz Sharif underlined the importance of this project to address Balochistan's unique challenges and ensure fair distribution of national resources. Pakistan Today reports it. The project also plans to install additional solar wells across Pakistan in the future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Pakistan Today reports it at an estimated cost Balochistan distribution
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza