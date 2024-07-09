Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif announces conversion of 28,000 wells to solar energy in Balochistan

July 9, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced an initiative to convert 28,000 wells in Balochistan to solar energy, at an estimated cost of Rs 55.8 billion. The project, which will be completed within three months, aims to significantly reduce agricultural fuel costs in the province. The federal government has allocated R50 billion for the project, with 40% of the funds coming from the federal government and 30% from the provincial government. Shehbaz Sharif underlined the importance of this project to address Balochistan's unique challenges and ensure fair distribution of national resources. Pakistan Today reports it. The project also plans to install additional solar wells across Pakistan in the future.