September 24, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently in New York to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he will have the opportunity to present Pakistan's position on crucial issues such as Kashmir and the Palestinian cause. During his address, the PM will highlight Pakistan's support for these causes, which has lasted for over seven decades. Furthermore, the meeting is an important opportunity to interact with world leaders and discuss vital issues, including climate change and Pakistan's economic challenges. The source of this information is radio.gov.pk. The current situation in Gaza and Kashmir is critical, and Pakistan, as the only nuclear country in the Islamic world, has a significant role in promoting peace and security globally.