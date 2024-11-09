Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif Promotes IT Sector Expansion, 5G Rollout

09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
November 08, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a delegation from VEON Group to discuss the expansion of the IT sector and the introduction of 5G services in the country. During the meeting, Sharif reiterated the government's commitment to partner with VEON to develop digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence, with the aim of increasing IT exports to $25 billion in the next three years. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of extending high-speed internet access to remote areas, highlighting how 5G can transform Pakistan's digital economy. The VEON delegation appreciated the government's efforts to stabilize the economy, making Pakistan an increasingly attractive location for investment in the IT and telecom sector. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. VEON Group is a global leader in telecommunications and digital services, while Jazz Group is its main subsidiary in Pakistan.

