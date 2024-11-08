Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif stresses importance of cooperation with Turkey

Cerca nel sito
 
08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
November 07, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the growing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey, highlighting the need to further deepen ties in the areas of trade, investment and defense. Sharif stressed the importance of strengthening economic and strategic relations between the two countries, which share historic cultural and political affinities. Cooperation in these areas is seen as critical for regional progress and stability. The statement was made during an official meeting, as reported by Pakistan Today. Pakistan and Turkey are historic allies, with ties dating back decades, and continue to cooperate on various fronts, including infrastructure and military projects.

