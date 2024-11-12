Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend COP29 in Azerbaijan

November 12, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Baku, Azerbaijan to attend the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). This international gathering focuses on issues related to climate change and environmental sustainability, involving leaders and representatives from various countries. Pakistan's participation in this event underscores the country's commitment to combating climate change and promoting green policies. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. COP29 is an important platform to discuss global strategies and collaborations to address current environmental challenges.

