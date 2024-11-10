Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif visits new police centre for diplomatic community

09 November 2024_ Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the Cascade Police Centre in Islamabad, designed to facilitate the diplomatic community. During the visit, he praised the initiative of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for establishing this modern service centre. The centre offers a range of services, including issuance and renewal of driving licences and registrations for domestic workers, aimed at catering to the needs of diplomats and foreign nationals. Sharif stressed the importance of providing all possible facilities to the diplomatic community. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The centre has been designed as per international standards to cater to the modern needs of the international community in Pakistan.